South Extension - 2

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in South Extension - 2

Clothing Stores
image - Kazo
Clothing Stores

Kazo

#ShopHatke Party Wear For All Occasions At Kazo Store!
South Extension - 2
Casual Dining
image - Moti Mahal Delux
Casual Dining

Moti Mahal Delux

Pretty Interiors Along With Amazing North Indian Delicacies At This Legendary Outlet
South Extension - 2
Bars
image - DonTelMama
Bars

DonTelMama

This New Party Place Does Stellar Fusion Cuisine & Hosts Salsa Nights Too!
South Extension - 2
Cafes
image - Starbucks
Cafes

Starbucks

Starbucks Has Opened Its New Outlet In South Extension! Check It Out
South Extension - 2
Bakeries
image - Theobroma
Bakeries

Theobroma

With The Best Brownie In Town Theobroma Has Open Its New Outlet
South Extension - 2
Clothing Stores
image - Nalli Silk Sarees
Clothing Stores

Nalli Silk Sarees

Make A Style Statement With Silk Sarees, Suits & Dress Material From This Store
South Extension - 2
Street Food
image - Charan Singh Kulfi & Kala Khatta
Street Food

Charan Singh Kulfi & Kala Khatta

Best Chuski To Slurp Down In This Hot Weather
South Extension - 2
Bakeries
image - Cake Palace
Bakeries

Cake Palace

This Place Is Literally A Palace For All The Dessert Lovers
South Extension - 2
Cafes
image - Too Mikkii Tapas Now Baking
Cafes

Too Mikkii Tapas Now Baking

This Newly Opened Café In South Delhi Is A Great Place For Book Lovers
South Extension - 2
Department Stores
image - Mumuso
Department Stores

Mumuso

Stop By This New Korean Brand 'Mumuso' In South Extension!
South Extension - 2
Jewellery Shops
image - RK Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

RK Jewellers

This Jewellery Store In South Ex Offers A Crazy Variety Of Rings, Necklaces & More
South Extension - 2
Casual Dining
image - Up & Down
Casual Dining

Up & Down

Head To This Newly Opened Kitchen & Bar For Amazing Food And A Rooftop View
South Extension - 2
Event Planners
image - Starstruck Wedding Designers
Event Planners

Starstruck Wedding Designers

These Planners Will Make All Your Wedding Dreams Come True
South Extension - 2
Furniture Stores
image - Studio Pepperfry
Furniture Stores

Studio Pepperfry

Make Beautiful Geode Art Coasters At This Free Workshop
South Extension - 2
Cosmetics Stores
image - Melblok
Cosmetics Stores

Melblok

We May Have Just Found A Solution To All Your Pigmentation Issues
South Extension - 2
Bars
image - Studio Xo Bar
Bars

Studio Xo Bar

New In The City: Head To Studio Xo Bar For Laal Maas, Galouti Kebabs & More
South Extension - 2
Home Décor Stores
image - Miniso
Home Décor Stores

Miniso

Stationery, Bags, Linen, Home Decor & More: This Store In South Extension 2 Is A Shopping Haven
South Extension - 2
Cafes
image - The Branch Cafe
Cafes

The Branch Cafe

Chilling With Friends Or Quiet Date Nights: This Pretty New Cafe Is Great For Both
South Extension - 2
Clothing Stores
image - Project Eve
Clothing Stores

Project Eve

Hair Done, Shopping Done: This Huge Store In South Ex Has A Salon & A Cafe
South Extension - 2
Salons
image - Ambika Pillai
Salons

Ambika Pillai

Get A Haircut, Highlights Or Learn To Do It All Like A Pro At Ambika Pillai Salons
South Extension - 2
