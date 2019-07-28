This New Party Place Does Stellar Fusion Cuisine & Hosts Salsa Nights Too!

DonTelMama is a newly opened restaurant and bar that is located in South Extension-2. As you step in, you will notice a wave of colours (the interiors are quite colourful) and the staff will certainly give you a warm welcome.

Situated on the third floor, this restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating. The third floor has a separate dance floor and a seating area where you can make yourself comfortable. The other floor offers a partially covered seating area along with great views.

When it comes to food, it's hard to pick one favourite at DonTelMama. From their appetisers, we tried theiFettuccine Tristi with White Curry Sauce, Chicken Azerbaijani Quesadilla, grilled vegetables, and hummus wrap, and trust us, everything was way too good.

Moving on to the main course, the best part is that they offer combo meals which will obviously save you from the confusion on what to order and of course, will help you sample a lot of dishes from the menu. We went ahead with dal makhani with cumin rice and lachcha parantha, Poulet A' La Sauce Tomato (butter chicken, basically) with jasmine rice and naan, and it was SUPER yummy!

If fusion is your thing, then don't forget to try their spiced paneer and peas quesadilla, chicken tikka makhani pasta, mutton boti tacos, and you won't regret your decision.

Oh, and guess what? Every Tuesday they host salsa nights, where both you and your partner could have a great time!