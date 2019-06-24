Middle-Eastern Delight At Bayroute

Bayroute is a perfect place for a family outing or a perfect date-night option, trust me you will not be disappointed. They have brought 5 best Authentic and Exotic cuisines that include Egyptian, Turkish, Lebanese, Moroccan and Greek. The decor is magnificent with Rustic interiors, mud-textured walls with decorative mirrors, antique artistic pieces, ceramics, ornaments, hot air balloons with twinkling fairy lights on the ceilings, dainty lamps, Evil eye charms and a lot more. I recommend you to try their Hummus. This was hands down the creamiest, and most flavourful hummus I’ve ever eaten. The big bowl of hummus came with a generous side of pita bread, pickled vegetables and smoked olives. We also ate Kebab Joojeh for starter. Next up, were ate Kabab Istanbul and Kuzu Pide. Kuzu Pide is a flatbread containing roasted lamb and goat cheese! Both the dishes were packed with flavour and melting in the mouth. For all meats lovers, this is heaven! Finally, for dessert, we went with a Lotus Milk Cake, which was a sponge cake drowned in flavoured milk and a lotus biscuit caramel mascarpone whipped cream.