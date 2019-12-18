Explore
Betalbatim
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Betalbatim
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Cafes
Hotels
Shacks
Department Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Fine Dining
Home Décor Stores
Homestays
Cafes
Cafes
Fish Ka
Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Martin's Corner
Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Betalbatim Beach
Beach Please! Check Out This Goan Beach That Legit Glows In The Dark #GetLost
Betalbatim
Hotels
Hotels
Alila Diwa
Candlelight Dinners Are Passé? Try Dining In The Dark At This Restaurant In Goa
Majorda
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Godinho Bakery
This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Linen Shoppe
Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Vanelim
Bakeries
Bakeries
Master Chef
Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Cafes
Cafes
Carpe Diem
Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Pubs
Pubs
Leda
Good Food, Music & Romance: Leda Is A Perfect Date Spot In Goa
Colva
Shacks
Shacks
Goodman Restaurant & Bar
Good Man Restaurant, Colva For A Chilled-Out Lunch
Colva
Hotels
Hotels
Vivenda Dos Palhacos
This Goa Hotel Has Rooms With Unique Names & A Customised Tuk-Tuk To Take You Around
Majorda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
49er's
Karaoke & Live Music Nights At 49er's, Colva
Colva
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pentagon Restaurant
Live Music Every Day & Fresh Seafood: No Wonder This Garden Pub Is Always Kicking!
Majorda
Cafes
Cafes
The Daily Roast Cafe
Get Your Fill Of Coffee, Sandwiches & Books At This Cosy Cafe In Colva
Vanelim
Resorts
Resorts
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort
#LBBGoa: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort In Salcette Is Where You Should Go To Relax & Chill
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Salute - Cucina Italiana
This Italian Restaurant In South Goa Deserves A Standing Salute
Majorda
Department Stores
Department Stores
Earthlings Live Naturally
You Can Get Organic & Natural Products From Over 60 Brands At This Goa Store
Margao
Shacks
Shacks
Zeebop
Zeebop in Utorda For a Lazy Sunday Lunch with Family
Utorda
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Goa Kart Racing
Forget Paragliding, Opt For Go Karting On Top Of A Hill Instead
Nuvem
Museums
Museums
Goa Chitra Museum
Time Travel Back to Rural India At Goa Chitra Museum
Benaulim
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dinha's
Coconut Honey Pancakes & Freshly Ground Coffee At Dinha's Restaurant
Benaulim
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa
Homesick North Indians, Get Epic Kebabs & A Gorgeous Beach At This Resort
Travel Services
Travel Services
Soul Travelling
This Pub Crawl Also Lets You Discover Panjim’s Secret Stories & History
Margao
