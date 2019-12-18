Betalbatim

Cafes
image - Fish Ka
Cafes

Fish Ka

Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Casual Dining
image - Martin's Corner
Casual Dining

Martin's Corner

Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
Tourist Attractions
image - Betalbatim Beach
Tourist Attractions

Betalbatim Beach

Beach Please! Check Out This Goan Beach That Legit Glows In The Dark #GetLost
Betalbatim
Hotels
image - Alila Diwa
Hotels

Alila Diwa

Candlelight Dinners Are Passé? Try Dining In The Dark At This Restaurant In Goa
Majorda
Bakeries
image - The Godinho Bakery
Bakeries

The Godinho Bakery

This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Home Décor Stores
image - The Linen Shoppe
Home Décor Stores

The Linen Shoppe

Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Vanelim
Bakeries
image - Master Chef
Bakeries

Master Chef

Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Cafes
image - Carpe Diem
Cafes

Carpe Diem

Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Pubs
image - Leda
Pubs

Leda

Good Food, Music & Romance: Leda Is A Perfect Date Spot In Goa
Colva
Shacks
image - Goodman Restaurant & Bar
Shacks

Goodman Restaurant & Bar

Good Man Restaurant, Colva For A Chilled-Out Lunch
Colva
Hotels
image - Vivenda Dos Palhacos
Hotels

Vivenda Dos Palhacos

This Goa Hotel Has Rooms With Unique Names & A Customised Tuk-Tuk To Take You Around
Majorda
Casual Dining
image - 49er's
Casual Dining

49er's

Karaoke & Live Music Nights At 49er's, Colva
Colva
Casual Dining
image - Pentagon Restaurant
Casual Dining

Pentagon Restaurant

Live Music Every Day & Fresh Seafood: No Wonder This Garden Pub Is Always Kicking!
Majorda
Cafes
image - The Daily Roast Cafe
Cafes

The Daily Roast Cafe

Get Your Fill Of Coffee, Sandwiches & Books At This Cosy Cafe In Colva
Vanelim
Resorts
image - Planet Hollywood Beach Resort
Resorts

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort

#LBBGoa: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort In Salcette Is Where You Should Go To Relax & Chill
Casual Dining
image - Salute - Cucina Italiana
Casual Dining

Salute - Cucina Italiana

This Italian Restaurant In South Goa Deserves A Standing Salute
Majorda
Department Stores
image - Earthlings Live Naturally
Department Stores

Earthlings Live Naturally

You Can Get Organic & Natural Products From Over 60 Brands At This Goa Store
Margao
Shacks
image - Zeebop
Shacks

Zeebop

Zeebop in Utorda For a Lazy Sunday Lunch with Family
Utorda
Sports Venues
image - Goa Kart Racing
Sports Venues

Goa Kart Racing

Forget Paragliding, Opt For Go Karting On Top Of A Hill Instead
Nuvem
Museums
image - Goa Chitra Museum
Museums

Goa Chitra Museum

Time Travel Back to Rural India At Goa Chitra Museum
Benaulim
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dinha's
Fast Food Restaurants

Dinha's

Coconut Honey Pancakes & Freshly Ground Coffee At Dinha's Restaurant
Benaulim
Fine Dining
image - Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa
Fine Dining

Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa

Homesick North Indians, Get Epic Kebabs & A Gorgeous Beach At This Resort
Travel Services
image - Soul Travelling
Travel Services

Soul Travelling

This Pub Crawl Also Lets You Discover Panjim’s Secret Stories & History
Margao
