Minimalistic decor, pleasant ambience, saxophone nights and super delicious food make Fish Ka an unforgettable culinary experience.
Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Shortcut
What Should I Eat Here?
With mouthwatering food items on the menu, and their reasonable pricing, Fish Ka is an absolute delight. The cheese garlic naan is a must-have. Also, try their French fries, bacon wrapped prawns, calamari, spicy chicken wings, chicken satay and chicken fingers.
Live music, anyone?
On certain days of the week, they have an elderly man playing the saxophone. He can really lighten up your evening with some hits from the 90’s. The service is great and for the price listed on their menu, it makes for a great evening with family, friends or even a couple looking out to enjoy the evening.
Anything else?
Even during the off season, this restaurant is up and shining. Parking may be an issue, so be sure to reach early and park in the small by-lane at the side of the restaurant. The place opens only in the evening and is best to visit after 8pm.
