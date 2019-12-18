Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag

Cafes
image - The Tea Room
Cafes

The Tea Room

Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Other
image - Metcalfe Hall
Other

Metcalfe Hall

Check Out A Slice Of Bengal History At This 180 Year Old Building Overlooking The Hooghly
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Government Offices
image - Dead Letter Office
Government Offices

Dead Letter Office

This Stunning 140-Year-Old Building Is Home To Every Unsent Letter In Bengal
Lal Bazar
Parks
image - Millennium Park
Parks

Millennium Park

Dine On The River: Book A Boat For Your Next Party
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Casual Dining
image - The Bhoj Company
Casual Dining

The Bhoj Company

Drop By This Restaurant In Lal Bazaar For Authentic Dhakai Cuisine!
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Street Food
image - Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall
Street Food

Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall

Dalhousie Is Living Up To Lazy Morning Breakfast Goals And You Have To Check It Out
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Bakeries
image - The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern
Bakeries

The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern

With Hot Chocolate & Fruit Pie, Enjoy The Rain At This Cosy Bakery
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Religious Establishments
image - St. Andrew's Church
Religious Establishments

St. Andrew's Church

Walk Down This Street In Kolkata, The Only One In The World Which Hosts Every Religious Institution
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Other
image - Standard Chartered Building
Other

Standard Chartered Building

This 1908 Building Once Owned By The Burdwan Maharaja Has A 110-Ft Tall Clock Tower
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Other
image - The Oriental Insurance Building
Other

The Oriental Insurance Building

Check Out This Stunning 1914 Building Before It's Demolished (Like The Old Kenilworth)
Museums
image - SBI Archive & Museum
Museums

SBI Archive & Museum

Learn About The Transition Of Banking In India At SBI Archive And Museum
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Co-Working Spaces
image - Dalhousie Nwook
Co-Working Spaces

Dalhousie Nwook

This Fun Co-Working Space In Dalhousie Offers A Free Trial On The First Day
Lal Bazar
Other
image - Dacres Lane
Other

Dacres Lane

Gordon Ramsay Loves This Iconic Street Food Lane In Kolkata: Check It Out Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chitto Babur Dokan
Fast Food Restaurants

Chitto Babur Dokan

This Eatery Offers Chicken Stew & Mutton Stew At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Kolkata
Other
image - Bentinck Street
Other

Bentinck Street

Looking For A Great Guitar? Head To The Old Music Street Of Kolkata
Lal Bazar
Casual Dining
image - New Aliah Hotel & Caterer
Casual Dining

New Aliah Hotel & Caterer

Sweet Rush? Try Firni At This Popular Eatery In Town
Shoe Stores
image - Sen Fo & Co
Shoe Stores

Sen Fo & Co

Have Giant Feet? Here’s Where You Can Get Customised Handmade Leather Shoes In Every Size
Stationery Stores
image - Sushama Printers
Stationery Stores

Sushama Printers

Canvas Printing To Spiral Binding: Visit This Hidden Lane Near Esplanade To Take Care Of All Your Printing Needs
Kolkata
Music & Dance Academies
image - Buoyant Performing Arts Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Buoyant Performing Arts Studio

Love Dancing? Enroll With This Contemporary Dance Class
Museums
image - Smaranika Tram Museum
Museums

Smaranika Tram Museum

Travel Down Memory Lane At This Museum On Wheels
Maidan
Markets
image - Terreti Bazaar
Markets

Terreti Bazaar

Chinese Sausages, Baos & Fresh Bok Choy: Have You Been To The Terreti Morning Market Yet?
Kolkata
