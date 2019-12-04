Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City

What's India without the tea-drinking culture, eh? Or, Kolkata without its concept of 4 O'Clock tea, a British tradition that has been happily embraced by all, or most Kolkatans! And more importantly, if you can't imagine starting your morning without a good brew, we've got some great news to share. There's an exclusive premium lounge, launched by Goodricke Group Limited, that is all set to serve you tea from the pristine tea gardens of Goodricke, in West Bengal and Assam. And Goodricke Group Limited, in partnership with the Tea Board Of India, more famously known as Tea Room, is going to be one-stop destination for tea enthusiasts across the city. The best part? The lounge is smack in the centre of the city, where you can unwind over a proper cuppa be it a date, some alone time or even a business meeting and you need to properly impress! Nothing like authentic and exquisite tea to win a deal!

If you want to make it an experience to remember, then you'll be thrilled to know that Tea Room has brought back - the ancient oriental culture of sipping tea. And when where you have more than 30 varieties to choose from, you know it'll be a treat! And their teas are created for different times of the day! Who's in for a lunch tea? Now we know Kolkatans are puritans when it comes to tea, but Tea Room is bringing the Irani chai, the humble cutting chai, kulhad chai and so much more, to you. You can even carry home your favourite tea as they sell their teas too.

Apart from an array of tea pairings and a specially curated menu in terms of tea flavours, you'll also find a wide range of exotic nibbles in the form of biscotti, cookies and other tea accompaniments. Plus, plenty of European offerings to entice you. We got to pair some delicious Turkish Mint Tea and the evergreen Bombay Masala Chai with crowd favourites like the Italian roast chicken, the watermelon feta salad (a good kick of sweet and sour) and the Keema stuffed in Brioche, with the classic sunny-side up egg to make it a meal worth coming back for.