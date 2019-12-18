Burrabazar

Clothing Stores
image - Golchha Bridal Studio
Clothing Stores

Golchha Bridal Studio

This Boutique Does Stunning Bespoke Lehengas To Make You Look Like A Dream On Your D-Day
Burrabazar
Clothing Stores
image - Shuddh Khadi Bhandar
Clothing Stores

Shuddh Khadi Bhandar

Want To Ditch Usual Cottons? Visit This Store For All Things Khadi
Burrabazar
Tailors
image - New Bombay Tailoring House
Tailors

New Bombay Tailoring House

Men, Drop By This Tailoring Shop At MG Road To Amp Up Your Formal Game
Burrabazar
Accessories
image - Sahara Sports
Accessories

Sahara Sports

And The Trophy Goes To... Head To This Store To Find Out Where The Trophy Came From
Burrabazar
Fabric Stores
image - M S Handloom Cottage
Fabric Stores

M S Handloom Cottage

This Shop Near MG Road Is A Storehouse Of All Kinds Of Fabrics
Burrabazar
Markets
image - Bara Bazar Market
Markets

Bara Bazar Market

Hood Guide: Where To Shop, What To Eat & See In Burrabazaar
Barabazar
Religious Establishments
image - Nakhoda Masjid
Religious Establishments

Nakhoda Masjid

Spend A Day Exploring The Largest Masjid In Kolkata, Inspired By Akbar's Tomb In Sikandra
Barabazar
Religious Establishments
image - Maghen David Synagogue
Religious Establishments

Maghen David Synagogue

When In Kolkata, Visit This Gorgeous 134-Year-Old Synagogue
Barabazar
Hotels
image - Aminia Guest House
Hotels

Aminia Guest House

This 90-year Old Guest House Might Have Completely Missed The Attention It Deserves
Other
image - Zakaria Street
Other

Zakaria Street

5 Breads And Biscuits You Get Only During the Month of Ramazan
Barabazar
Sweet Shops
image - ME Karodia
Sweet Shops

ME Karodia

This Sweet Haven In Bara Bazar Specialises In Karachi Halwa And We Can't Get Enough
Street Stores
image - Mullick Ghat Flower Market
Street Stores

Mullick Ghat Flower Market

Get Some Flower Power At The 130-Year-Old Mullick Ghat Flower Market
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Museums
image - Marble Palace
Museums

Marble Palace

This 1835 Marble Palace In Kolkata Is Stocked With European Art, Chandeliers, Clocks & History
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
image - Meghana
Clothing Stores

Meghana

Buy Now Or Cry Later: This Shop Has Banarasi Sarees Under INR 3000
Chittaranjan Avenue
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe World
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe World

A Pocket-Friendly Cafe For Delicious Fast Food!
Girish Park
Cafes
image - The Tea Room
Cafes

The Tea Room

Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Markets
image - Terreti Bazaar
Markets

Terreti Bazaar

Chinese Sausages, Baos & Fresh Bok Choy: Have You Been To The Terreti Morning Market Yet?
Kolkata
Food Stores
image - Jaina Silpa Mandir
Food Stores

Jaina Silpa Mandir

Head To This House In Girish Park To Buy Your Favourite Hojmi Boris In Bulk
Sovabazar
Other
image - Standard Chartered Building
Other

Standard Chartered Building

This 1908 Building Once Owned By The Burdwan Maharaja Has A 110-Ft Tall Clock Tower
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sei Vui
Fast Food Restaurants

Sei Vui

You Have To Visit This Chinese Restaurant Housed In An 1896 Dorm In Chinatown
Dalhousie
Other
image - The Oriental Insurance Building
Other

The Oriental Insurance Building

Check Out This Stunning 1914 Building Before It's Demolished (Like The Old Kenilworth)
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Poochka Wala
Fast Food Restaurants

Poochka Wala

Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Girish Park
Street Food
image - Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall
Street Food

Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall

Dalhousie Is Living Up To Lazy Morning Breakfast Goals And You Have To Check It Out
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Food Stores
image - Pou Chong
Food Stores

Pou Chong

You Can Now Get Chinatown's Sauces And Ready-To-Cook Momos & Buns Home Delivered
Kolkata
Casual Dining
image - Tung Nam
Casual Dining

Tung Nam

Get The Taste Of China In The City Now With Tung Nam
Barabazar
