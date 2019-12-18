Explore
Burrabazar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Burrabazar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Golchha Bridal Studio
This Boutique Does Stunning Bespoke Lehengas To Make You Look Like A Dream On Your D-Day
Burrabazar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Shuddh Khadi Bhandar
Want To Ditch Usual Cottons? Visit This Store For All Things Khadi
Burrabazar
Tailors
Tailors
New Bombay Tailoring House
Men, Drop By This Tailoring Shop At MG Road To Amp Up Your Formal Game
Burrabazar
Accessories
Accessories
Sahara Sports
And The Trophy Goes To... Head To This Store To Find Out Where The Trophy Came From
Burrabazar
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
M S Handloom Cottage
This Shop Near MG Road Is A Storehouse Of All Kinds Of Fabrics
Burrabazar
Markets
Markets
Bara Bazar Market
Hood Guide: Where To Shop, What To Eat & See In Burrabazaar
Barabazar
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Nakhoda Masjid
Spend A Day Exploring The Largest Masjid In Kolkata, Inspired By Akbar's Tomb In Sikandra
Barabazar
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Maghen David Synagogue
When In Kolkata, Visit This Gorgeous 134-Year-Old Synagogue
Barabazar
Hotels
Hotels
Aminia Guest House
This 90-year Old Guest House Might Have Completely Missed The Attention It Deserves
Other
Other
Zakaria Street
5 Breads And Biscuits You Get Only During the Month of Ramazan
Barabazar
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
ME Karodia
This Sweet Haven In Bara Bazar Specialises In Karachi Halwa And We Can't Get Enough
Street Stores
Street Stores
Mullick Ghat Flower Market
Get Some Flower Power At The 130-Year-Old Mullick Ghat Flower Market
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Museums
Museums
Marble Palace
This 1835 Marble Palace In Kolkata Is Stocked With European Art, Chandeliers, Clocks & History
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Meghana
Buy Now Or Cry Later: This Shop Has Banarasi Sarees Under INR 3000
Chittaranjan Avenue
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe World
A Pocket-Friendly Cafe For Delicious Fast Food!
Girish Park
Cafes
Cafes
The Tea Room
Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Markets
Markets
Terreti Bazaar
Chinese Sausages, Baos & Fresh Bok Choy: Have You Been To The Terreti Morning Market Yet?
Kolkata
Food Stores
Food Stores
Jaina Silpa Mandir
Head To This House In Girish Park To Buy Your Favourite Hojmi Boris In Bulk
Sovabazar
Other
Other
Standard Chartered Building
This 1908 Building Once Owned By The Burdwan Maharaja Has A 110-Ft Tall Clock Tower
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sei Vui
You Have To Visit This Chinese Restaurant Housed In An 1896 Dorm In Chinatown
Dalhousie
Other
Other
The Oriental Insurance Building
Check Out This Stunning 1914 Building Before It's Demolished (Like The Old Kenilworth)
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Poochka Wala
Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Girish Park
Street Food
Street Food
Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall
Dalhousie Is Living Up To Lazy Morning Breakfast Goals And You Have To Check It Out
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Food Stores
Food Stores
Pou Chong
You Can Now Get Chinatown's Sauces And Ready-To-Cook Momos & Buns Home Delivered
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tung Nam
Get The Taste Of China In The City Now With Tung Nam
Barabazar
