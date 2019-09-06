This Shop Near MG Road Is A Storehouse Of All Kinds Of Fabrics

If you prefer getting your clothes stitched and designed as per your liking, then MS Handloom Cottage Pvt Ltd. is where you need to be. This store located in the Purani Haveli building near MG Road metro station is a haven of fabrics in the city. They have several outlets across the city but this is their first one and your go-to shop if you're looking for fabrics.

The place has literally all the fabrics that you can think of and in, possibly, all kinds of colours and shades that exist. Be it solid colours, printed or fancy and embroidered fabrics, you'll find it all here. They've got everything from raw silk, linen, chiffon, georgette and cotton to khadi, Bhagalpuri Silk, Murshidabad Silk, Islampuri Matka, Shantiniketan prints, kantha, jaamdani. Phew! There's so much more. They've got fabrics for sarees as well! It's a riot of colours the moment you step inside the store.

The solid colours and printed fabrics are on the ground floor. If you're looking for the fancy ones, head to the first floor. As the name suggests, it's all handspun with a lot of it sourced from the rural areas of the country. You can use these fabrics to make literally anything - kurtis, pants, sarees, tops, shirts, suits, gowns, dresses and more. They also stock a lot of dupattas in case you wish to buy one.