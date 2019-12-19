This Boutique Does Stunning Bespoke Lehengas To Make You Look Like A Dream On Your D-Day

Getting hitched soon and can't decide from where to buy that perfect bridal outfit? Fret not. Golchha Bridal Studio is here to solve all your shopping woes.

This place does bespoke bridal wear sure to make you look like a diva on your D-day. They mainly work with different kinds of silk, velvet and net but if you want your lehenga done in your choice of fabric, they'll do it for you. You'll find a lot of zardozi, Kashmiri, Lucknowi, chikan and gota patti embroidery work done on the lehengas. We spotted a green one with chikan work, perfect if you're not looking for the traditional reds. They're all designed by their in-house designer Sharad Agarwal. A little insight - Sharad has worked under the guru of bridal wear, Sabyasachi Mukherji, for three years! Prices start at INR 5,000 and go up to a lakh.

They also do sarees, gowns and kurtis (chiffon, georgette, Bangalore silk, Benarasi, cotton and more). Got a cocktail party to attend? Check out this floral-printed white gown in satin. If you're looking for formal or casual wear, then browse through their kurti collection. They also have fancy ones perfect for special occasions and festivals. Prices start at INR 1,500.