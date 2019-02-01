Check Out This Place With The Most Exciting And Exotic Menu!

I went for the new menu launch at Glocal Junction, The thing awesome about it was that the food is made in and around the ingredients which are available in our local market. Nothing exotic nothing English nothing Western. For example, there was a dish called chicken65 sushi, That was impressive, like the regular Chinese starter the chicken65 they mixed it with a Japanese dish, the sushi. So the sushi with this chinese tadka was just too yummy and perfect for our kind of Desi taste buds. Also the nanzza, it's basically a pizza but in a naan form. So all the mozzarella and the pizza sauce is stuffed inside a huge naan and the same toppings which you put on the pizza are put on that naan, you can have a look in one of the pictures I am posting. Also, a fusion that attracted me was chicken chili on waffles. The highlight for me was the DIY Guacamole, So it's this dish which you have to make it yourself. You get all the ingredients needed for the dish, you get a mashing pot and a stick, you mash the boiled veggies till you are satisfied with the solidity of the mixtures. Then you stuff that mixture in waffle cones and then u have the crispy fried prawns waiting for you hot to be dipped in this cone and eaten hot and crispy. There are many more such mind-blowing combinations of dishes. On the whole a very interesting menu.. loved everything I tried.. setting very different and exciting. I recommend trying it at least once because it was fun Hats off to Chef Couts and Chef Kurup for curating such an out if the box menu.