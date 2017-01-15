Hippie Hiatus: 10 Of The Trippiest Places You Can Visit In India To Peace Out

Someone once said that being in India feels like tripping in the sixties, and by that he meant it’s still got that hippie vibe. I didn’t understand it then, but after travelling extensively, I’ve figured out this theory in bits and pieces. Especially if you’re travelling through Rajasthan, Goa or Himachal; you’ll experience the freewheeling nature of hippie-dom more deeply.

Of course we have plenty of ‘designer’ hippies these days; but what he meant was these places still celebrate the free spirit, throw in a few glorious herbs, and you’ve landed your own counterculture moment.