Make Up Lovers, Shop For These 10 Incredible Products At Sephora

img-gallery-featured
Cosmetics Stores

Sephora

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.0

Palladium Mall, 2nd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

2 Outlets
image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Sephora is basically candy land for make up enthusiasts. Not great for budget buys, our salary proves to be a real party-pooper every time we walk in to a Sephora store. But, over the years, we’ve come to love and invest in some fail-proof and fool-proof cosmetics {one at a time} that are worth the price tag. Here are the 10 must-have products available at Sephora stores in India that you absolutely must acquire.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

The Becca Cosmetics highlighters are cult favourites – you can’t go wrong with them and they work like a charm.

Price: INR 2,500

Cover FX Custom Cover Drops

Nothing short of a miracle, a drop goes a long way. Add to your favourite primer, moisturiser, or foundation for a custom coverage effect.

Price: INR 2,900

NYX Conceal, Correct, & Contour Palette

The NYX Color Correcting Concealer palette will be your best friend if you’re trying to cover up any kind of pigmentation.

Price: INR 1,325

Stila Sparkle Waterproof Liquid Liner

The best way to add some fun to your make up bag? A sparkled and coloured liner, of course. Get your hands on Stila’s awesome glitter liners.

Price: INR 1,300

Sephora Collection Pro Airbrush Blender #78

Sephora’s airbrush blender works well to blend in foundation and concealer seamlessly. It’s a multi-purpose brush that can be used for various products as well.

Price: INR 2,500

Givenchy Prisme Libre Powder

Their 4-coloured loose powder has correcting powers for your entire face. Set your makeup with these powders for flawless skin.

Price: INR 3,570

Sephora Rose Mask

Sephora is famous for their sheet masks. Each one packs in some powerful ingredients to help rejuvenate your skin – like this one with the goodness of rose.

Price: INR 400

Gimme Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Brow pencils are a dime a dozen, but there’s nothing quite like this gel that gives your brows natural volume and thickness.

Price: INR 1,625

Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair

The Elizabeth Arden Lip Treatment works well as an overnight treatment for your lips, or as a pre-scrub moisturiser. The tingly sensation will leave behind a perfect pout as well.

Price: INR 1,400

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

The MUFE HD foundations have been a favourite amongst professionals for years and for good reason. Kiss patchy foundation goodbye with this wonderful formula.

Price: INR 2,800

Cosmetics Stores

Sephora

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.0

Palladium Mall, 2nd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

2 Outlets
image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets