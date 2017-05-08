Make Up Lovers, Shop For These 10 Incredible Products At Sephora

Sephora is basically candy land for make up enthusiasts. Not great for budget buys, our salary proves to be a real party-pooper every time we walk in to a Sephora store. But, over the years, we’ve come to love and invest in some fail-proof and fool-proof cosmetics {one at a time} that are worth the price tag. Here are the 10 must-have products available at Sephora stores in India that you absolutely must acquire.