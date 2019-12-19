Butter Chicken Samosa To Kashmiri Nali: Have You Been To Malad's Latest Watering Hole?

With a large number of lounges and bars springing up in the city, the suburbs are the newest destinations to house some of the most innovative bars we've seen in a while. 12th Floor, a rustic restobar that's a blend of the best of modern and vintage, is sure to transport you to a different world amidst the bustle of the city. As soon as you enter the space, you're greeted with peppy music which is an instant uplifter. The decor is a mix of old-world charm and grunge, with tables and chairs lined up in rows but distant enough to give you that privacy you seek in Maximum City. If you're a fan of fun cocktails and scrumptious food, you're in heaven with the choices that are on offer. We tried their Bloody Mary with a twist and Mango Jalapeno Martini which satiated our craving for mangoes! Coming to the food, they have vegetarian and non-veg options in equal proportion. We decided to try their Harrabhara Hummus with sweet potato starter, that was extremely creamy and Prawn Chettinad that was flavourful. We then moved on to the main course, Roasted Makhani Chicken, which was tandoori chicken dipped in butter chicken gravy and Kheema Lasagna, which melted in the mouth. We also loved their crunchy lotus root chips and their butter chicken samosas, that were a rare treat! We ended our meal with Apple Jalebi with saffron cream, something we didn't ever try before, and we loved every single piece of it. We loved the vibe of the space, and the service was refreshingly quick. If you're in the 'burbs and are in the area, make a plan with your buds and have a very pleasant evening!