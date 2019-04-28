Need Friday Plans? Go To Bandra 145 For Their Epic Dancing Nights

Kala Ghoda’s favourite hub and watering hole, 145, opened up its second outpost in Bandra. Curious as to what it entails? We have the scoop.
The doors of 145, Bandra open to a spacious tiled flooring, terracotta tiles, and a big pool table. You can’t miss the square-shaped bar that promises to make us heady, mean cocktails {and serve the good old classics too}, and a vintage TV playing old Charlie Chaplin videos.
To others, it looks like a new restaurant on the block.To us, it looks like just the adda for our next few office parties.
This outlet has two different menus added: an all-new breakfast menu, and a healthy menu too. Energy granola jars, truffle scrambled eggs, crepes with ham and cheese, and of course, our favourite eggs dishes along with waffles, pancakes and french toast. They also have an eggs all day menu, and a health menu with avocado on toast, grilled chicken and pesto sandwich.
145’s food is everything from Indian, American, continental and the best sort of food when you want warm, comfort food. They have incorporated all the things we love munching on into their dishes – magic masala potato skins, pav bhaji cones,chili cheese samosa, and a cotton candy tower as one of their desserts.
We recommend going for some of their classic dishes – their aam admi toast {INR 230} are delectable and the chota shawarmas with chicken and pickled vegetables {a delightful combination at INR 255}.
When it comes to the mains, you must also try their beef vindaloo, for we found the beef to be cooked just right, making for a great combination with its gravy and rice. The alcohol is super affordable, with the beers starting at INR 294 (2+1) with the signature cocktails for INR 295, and these ridiculous sharing bowl cocktails which 10-15 people can collectively drink out of {for approx INR 1394}.
Energetic music that oscillates from today’s hits to throwback tunes, food that is familiar, delicious and affordable, and a warm vibe make 145 in Bandra a spot we see ourselves coming back to, over and over again.
Timings: 9am–1am
Where: 1st Floor, Joe Pali Building, HSBC Building, Pali Naka, Bandra (W), 400050
