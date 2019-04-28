Pavbhaji Cones & Freakshakes? Buckle Up For This Place In Kala Ghoda

145 Kala Ghoda: This place was on my list for a very long time. Finally visited this place on a Monday night. The ambience is quite interesting. Creative stuff done all around. The place is divided into 3 different sections. They have live screening too. Next to the bar they also have a pool table. This place is a true value for money. Quantity of food is excellent. Coming to the things we tried:- 1) Magic potatoes skin:- Bucket bull of crispy potato skins served with mint mayo chutney. Goes perfect with the beer. 2) Cheese stuffed garlic naan:- This was also served in a bucket. It had small 6 pieces. Fully loaded with cheese. Was served with mint mayo chutney and spicy mayo. 3) Pavbhaji cones:- Soft cones filled with pav bhaji. 4) Fredo's Pasta:- Penne pasta mixed with white sauce and some almonds. 5) Mango Cheesecake:- This was just amazing. The presentation of the dish was class apart. 6) Mint choco chip freakshake:- This place is well known for its freakshakes and presentation. The presentation of this freakshake was amazing. Leaves a strong minty taste.