145 Kamala Mills - recently opened their third outlet in the FnB hub of the city.145 Kala Ghoda has been our favorite place of all time and now with the lower parel one opened it is like just come up next door. Finally, after a busy day at work, we decided to unwind at this restaurant. They've added a few new dishes in the menu and it's amazing! Let's take you through what we tried here and probably what you should order too! Pricing has been done so well, it's one of the best pocket-friendly places you'll find in Kamala Mills. Consider your experience complete if you're having these recommendations for sure. Butter chicken bao - Known for their butter chicken and soft baos this one was just how we like it. Keema Samosa - Deep fried Samosas stuffed with spicy chicken kheema. Marination is done well, goes so well with chutney. Chicken Tikka cigars - Presentation of this was the best. Comes in a wooden box with 145 imprinted. Opening this was a delight, leave aside the heavenly taste. Chota shawarma - Now this was unique, never seen this before. They serve it with open pita bread and chicken mini skewers. You gotta put the chicken yourself and then it's a DIY. Pepperoni wood fire pizza - This is their new addition to the menu. Damn, they have already become my favorites for pizza. Authentic style with super fresh Mozzarella cheese giving a lovely cheese pull. Chocolate bomb - the Sweetest end to the best meal. In the cocktails, what impressed us the most was their options of imported liquor as well as standard options. So, thoughtful, wish everyone did this in Mumbai. Citrus Clove G and T - Yuzu and cloves with Gordon gin. Citrus flavors pretty prominent, definitely choose this. New York Sour - Wine topped over whiskey sour. Sip this without mixing let it come through, loved this. Lavender Basil champagne - Who wouldn't love champagne with lavender flavors? Little on the sweet side. Sunny all night long - Cranberry and peaches syrup mixed with all white spirits. Strong flavor, alcohol kicks in quick. Overall the restaurant chain has maintained its standard. Super pocket-friendly rates though it is opened at a very prime location in Kamala Mills. The staff has fantastic coordination and food came in nice and quick. Hope to see them open many more outlets in the city! Cheers.