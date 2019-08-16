24 Types Of International & Indian Craft Beers All Under One Roof At BKC

After Gateway taproom the standards of crafted beer have raised. So now to compete BKC has a new taproom with an amazing variety of crafted beers. The best part is the also have some Indian blends and not just your regular flavours. Drifters Tap Station, Located in Inspire BKC beside some unique outlets serving lip-smacking food with beer. The ambience is a classic bistro with an arrangement for beer pong and some amazing board games like Scrabble. Perfect for both date and a corporate treat. The service was no doubt super quick and to notch. Thanks to Pushpak. So we started ordering a few testers which comprised of Belgian Wit, Stout, Apple Cider, Kokum cider. Belgian wit was a classic flavour we went for giving us a taste of our regular beer but mild. Stout was no doubt very strong considering me not a beer fan. Apple cider was a new blend and sweeter version. Kokum cider was good for non-alcoholics. Blood Orange Rosemary was another awesome cocktail we tried. Rose wine itself is classic blending with orange juice and rosemary gave it a different flavour altogether. Lime Chicken Tikka was another perfect starter to go with your booze. The flavour of lime in tandoori chicken is always super tasty. Butter Garlic Prawns were good in quantity. Perfectly marinated. But I expected prawns of a much bigger size which would have also improved the taste. Kulcha Balls were above perfection. Filled with mushrooms and onions but the best part was cheese. Within a few minutes, 4 pieces disappeared. Heading to mains we tried a basic Chicken Masala with Jodhpuri Laccha Paratha. Chicken Masala was lured with butter and tasted perfect but the new thing was paratha. The dishes went perfect with each other. A unique dessert we ordered was Cream Coconut with Kiwi Pineapple. An out of the world dessert with chopped pineapples with coconut malai and whipped cream. A perfect combination. I would love to visit this place again with my friends someday for their Drunch(unlimited booze at affordable rates).