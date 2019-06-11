24 Different Craft Beers At Tap

Drifters Tap Station is located inside Inspire BKC Complex. It is hardly 15 to 20 minute away from Kurla Station by Auto. This place is known for its handcrafted beers. They serve around 24 types of beer. Freshly brewed beer by men not machines. ☸ Ambience Once you enter you can see a wall on which entire brewing process is explained. It is very spacious with a comfy seating arrangement. It is a combination of high chairs and sofas. They also have a beautiful bar section and live sports section. They also have board games to make your visit more special. ☸ Service The staff is well trained and friendly. They are all smiles and always ready to help. Special thanks to Yogesh for taking good care of our table. Thanks to Bhushan and Abhishek for being so helpful throughout.Thanks to the entire team of Drifters Tap Station for such a wonderful experience. ☸ Beers ⚛ Slang IPA ( American IPA) A burst of caramel and tropical fruit with the aroma of grapefruit and lychee. It is slightly bitter in the end. The light golden classic!Recommended ⚛ KIKI Punch ( Kokam Cider ) Gentle cumin aroma subtle taste with a hint of spices. It was very refreshing and light. Easy to drink cider with a fizzy punch. ☸ Mocktails ⚛ Mango Tango Blend of mango with mint, basil and peach. Smooth drink with flavour of mint and basil. A very soothing summer drink.Recommended ⚛ Passion Breeze A concoction of orange juice, orange chunks, passion fruit and grenadine.A very refreshing and soothing drink. ☸ Appetizers ⚛ Kaffir lime chicken tikka Marinated with kaffir lime and Indian spices, cooked in tandoor. It went really well with green chutney served with it. Perfectly cooked and delicious. It was absolutely amazing. Recommended ⚛ Tandoori stuffed mushroom Mushroom stuffed with cottage cheese. Marinated in a creamy sauce. It was spicy and cheesy. An absolute treat to the taste buds.Recommended ☸ Mains ⚛ Paneer Lababdar Cottage cheese cooked with tomato gravy with spices. It was thick and rich. Paneer was fresh and soft. I paired it with butter Naan. A lip-smacking dish. A must try. ⚛ Butter Chicken Boneless chicken cooked in spicy Indian gravy. Authentic and flavourful. It went really well with rice. Recommended. ☸ Dessert ⚛ Sizzling brownie with ice cream Brownie topped with ice cream and hot chocolate sauce. This is my all time favourite. A perfect end to such an amazing meal. A must visit place with family and friends. I am just happy that I found this place. I just can't wait to visit again. If you found my review helpful don't forget to like it :).