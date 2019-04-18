3 Days To Spare? Here's Our Top Picks Of Offbeat Destinations To Head To In Maharashtra

Fancy something offbeat this long weekend? How about camping in the hills, spending the day trekking and enjoying beautiful views, and ending the day with stargazing and BBQ dinners? With Big Red Tent, you can make your way to Karanala Bird Sanctuary, a beautiful break 2 hours away from Mumbai. The campsite is located 5 minutes away from a beautiful waterfall, and so is the Karnala Bird Sanctuary. Even the Karnal Fort is easily accessible.

If you do not wish to camp, there are options for homestays and resorts nearby as well.