There’s a long weekend coming up and we suggest you head to Nilshi, a small village turned into a beautiful campsite by YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) for a day or two full of adventure activities and camping in tents, that too without shelling out a bomb!
Do Lakeside Camping, Rock Climbing, Archery And More At Nilshi Over The Long Weekend
What Is It?
How Do I Get There?
A couple of hours ahead of Lonavala, Nilshi is the perfect place to unwind after a grueling week. Reach there by car-pooling with your buddies or just book an outstation cab and go! The other option is to take a train from Mumbai to Kanhe, the nearest railway station and then take a bus to Nilshi.
What’s So Unique About It?
To start with, being a YMCA initiative, Camp Lakeside includes various activities which won’t burn a hole in your pockets. Experience swing-n-walk, canoeing in the local lake, archery, a night trek, rock-climbing and top it off with a dip in the lake all at budget-friendly prices. Go ahead in a big group of six to seven people and choose to stay either in tents, or their dorms which have excellent facilities.
Interestingly, the wilderness retreat is used by outdoor development experts for environmental education and adventure sports, corporate executive training, youth leadership building and conference programs, social workers for informal education of local under-privileged children, and for spiritual retreats.
Anything Else?
The combined cost of just a plethora of activities is an unbelievable INR 350 per head. Their cafeteria serves delicious meals which are a part of the initial booking charge which is roughly INR 1,000 per head for eight people booking their stay together. As the weather gets a little chilly, a jacket or two, especially for the night trek would be advisable. The wonderfully friendly staff also offer to help you host your own campfire after an eventful day of activities.
So We’re Saying…
Make your way to Nilshi on the long weekend {or any weekend, for that matter} for some nature loving, adventure sports and embrace the wilderness away from the maddening city life!
