Do Lakeside Camping, Rock Climbing, Archery And More At Nilshi Over The Long Weekend

To start with, being a YMCA initiative, Camp Lakeside includes various activities which won’t burn a hole in your pockets. Experience swing-n-walk, canoeing in the local lake, archery, a night trek, rock-climbing and top it off with a dip in the lake all at budget-friendly prices. Go ahead in a big group of six to seven people and choose to stay either in tents, or their dorms which have excellent facilities.

Interestingly, the wilderness retreat is used by outdoor development experts for environmental education and adventure sports, corporate executive training, youth leadership building and conference programs, social workers for informal education of local under-privileged children, and for spiritual retreats.