This Ridiculous {And Delicious} Freakshake Is Served In An Actual Nutella Jar

A dessert parlour located in Oshiwara, Icekraft is the go-to snacking and dessert haven for Andheri residents. You can munch on everything from salads {INR 99}, fries {INR 79}, zucchini fries {INR 89} to tempura vegetables chaat {INR 99}, waffles and pancakes starting at INR 125. Their staple freakshake in a Nutella jar is a force to be reckoned with. The red-velvet waffle on top signifies the power of sugar rushes. Their ice-creams are quite the crowd-pullers, be it on weekdays or weekends. Their wares start at INR 79.