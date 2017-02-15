We got down to exploring Icekraft – touted as one of the best dessert parlours in the city, and why you should get your freak on with its freakshakes.
This Ridiculous {And Delicious} Freakshake Is Served In An Actual Nutella Jar
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
A dessert parlour located in Oshiwara, Icekraft is the go-to snacking and dessert haven for Andheri residents. You can munch on everything from salads {INR 99}, fries {INR 79}, zucchini fries {INR 89} to tempura vegetables chaat {INR 99}, waffles and pancakes starting at INR 125. Their staple freakshake in a Nutella jar is a force to be reckoned with. The red-velvet waffle on top signifies the power of sugar rushes. Their ice-creams are quite the crowd-pullers, be it on weekdays or weekends. Their wares start at INR 79.
If you believe in the power of desserts, Ice Kraft will enhance it further. Take your love for the sugar rush a notch higher with Icekraft.
