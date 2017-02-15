This Ridiculous {And Delicious} Freakshake Is Served In An Actual Nutella Jar

Dessert Parlours

IceKraft

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meera CHS, 5, Opp. Windsor Grande Residences, Best Colony Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

View 4 Other Outlets

We got down to exploring Icekraft – touted as one of the best dessert parlours in the city, and why you should get your freak on with its freakshakes.

A dessert parlour located in Oshiwara, Icekraft is the go-to snacking and dessert haven for Andheri residents. You can munch on everything from salads {INR 99}, fries {INR 79}, zucchini fries {INR 89} to tempura vegetables chaat {INR 99}, waffles and pancakes starting at INR 125. Their staple freakshake in a Nutella jar is a force to be reckoned with. The red-velvet waffle on top signifies the power of sugar rushes. Their ice-creams are quite the crowd-pullers, be it on weekdays or weekends. Their wares start at INR 79.

If you believe in the power of desserts, Ice Kraft will enhance it further. Take your love for the sugar rush a notch higher with Icekraft.

Other Outlets

IceKraft

Seawoods, Navi Mumbai
4.0

Shreeji Heights, Shop 40, Palm Beach Road, Nerul West, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Icekraft

Chembur, Mumbai

Swami Jairamdas Shopping Arcade, Shop 12 & 13, RC Marg, Chembur, Mumbai

Icekraft

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.1

Natraj Boriwali CHS, Shop 5, Ground Floor, Sodawala Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai

Icekraft

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Shiv Centre, Shop 31/48, Next To Arenja Corner, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

