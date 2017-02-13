You’ve been in awe of those super-sexy women and we feel you. The good news is, you can do the same, the bad news, it takes dedication. You’ll get fit, graceful and ready to take on the world with belly dancing. Men, you can join in too!
Shimmy & Shake: Five Belly Dancing Studios You Can Join If Your Hips Don't Lie
Studio Releve, Lokhandwala
All the shimmying and wiggling results in a stronger core and that’s what fitness is all about. Belly dancing helps you burn calories while making you look fabulous. Studio Releve is located at Lokhandwala and their classes are priced at INR 3,000 for a month.
Belly Dance Institute Mumbai, Colaba
Located in Colaba, the Belly Dance Institute, Mumbai by Ritambhara Sahni is a popular name in the circuit. Established in 2005, it’s one of the leading studios that shed the stigma around belly dancing.
Way of Life Studio, Malabar Hill
Located in Malabar Hill, they teach belly dance, hip-hop and Bollywood fusion as well.Did you know that it’ll take more than one or two belly dancing classes per week to burn the calories necessary to lose weight and get a flatter stomach? Now you do.
Dancing Passions, Vashi
Belly dancing does involve serious manipulation of your hips and abdomen, which builds endurance, muscle and strength. Navi Mumbai residents can head go at it at Dancing Passions, a belly dance studio located in Vashi.
Kohl Bellydance Movement, Across Mumbai
Kohl Belly Dance Movement is a belly dance company with over 8 years of experience in the field. With 8 studios in the city in Kandivali, Andheri, Khar, Lower Parel, Charni Road, Sion, Mulund and Ghatkopar, it’s hands-down the most accessible studio in the city. Each session lasts for one hour, and for a trial session you pay INR 500, and to enroll for regular classes you pay INR 3,800 for one-and-a-half months.
Comments (0)