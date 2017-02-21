Hello, central Mumbai dwellers. Do you find travelling to Bandra for a date overrated? Since the central part of the city is home to some fantastic eateries, we explore the option of sticking to Chembur to look into your S.O.’s eyes {or their plate of fries}.
Suburban Lovin': Chembur Restaurants We Love For Date Night On A Budget
Art House
Imagine staring into the abyss of love {by that we mean a pot of cheeseballs} while chilling at this swanky eatery. They have an outdoor seating area as well, in case you want to discuss the pink in the sky during sunset. They also have affordable set lunch and dinner packages starting at INR 350 per person.
Cost for two: INR 1,500
Kook
This one has an outside area to chill, provided the weather is breezy. Although it pitches itself as ‘Family A/C restaurant’,the vibe is way chiller. You can hang out in their basement seating section as well. This one’s for those who like to eat good food without worrying about dressing up for a date.
Cost for two: INR 1,500
Yoko
If you’re a sizzling couple {sorry} you can play safe for once and choose to go to Yoko. Their sizzlers are vouched for and if the sound of sizzlers is something you bond on, go for this. Their sizzlers start at INR 740.
Cost for two: INR 2,000
Le Cafe
It’s one of the most popular joints you can plonk yourself at with your partner. They are known for their decent food and an amazing dessert menu. Le Cafe makes for a chill hang with your S.O. specially during those hot summer days.
Cost for two: INR 1,500
Soi
If Chinese and Thai cuisine is what gets you going, Soi is a fine dining option that’ll also appeal to your pockets. Their lighting is perfect for when you want to just stare into each other’s eyes. Also, they nail vegetarian fare quite well.
Cost for two: INR 1,000
