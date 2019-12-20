The Chicken Chettinad Curry From Kook In Chembur Is A Must-Have

he food was delicious and the service, quick. We ordered the plum chilli cottage cheese was one the most well done dishes we’ve eaten at INR 250. The paneer wasn’t soggy, too soft or made us want to borrow Thor’s hammer. A bit on the sweeter side because of the plum sauce, it played perfect partner to the cheese wantons we ordered immediately after. As soon as we bit into one, there was a burst of cheesy goodness, coupled with notes of pepper.

The surprise was the blueberry cheesecake though. A little apprehensive to order it first, we mustered some courage and ordered it. It was soft, with blueberry compote smeared carefully on the top. At just INR 90, it was one of the best cheesecakes to have gone into our tummy, which was not from a fancy bakery.

But the must-have are their Indian dishes. Try their chicken Chettinad, which is the chef’s speciality. The curry is creamy without being heavy, and the chicken is amazingly tender.