This Cafe Serves Scrumptious Vegan Food That Can Beat Any Other Dish!

A Brand new cafe with a Brand New Concept! Planning to go cruelty-free? No egg, no dairy, no animal origin? Here's Earthlings’ Cafe with All Vegan concept. LOCATION: This cafe is located in a lane offside Andheri Lokhandwala link road. Though it is in one crazy foodie spots, it is slightly difficult to locate. AMBIENCE: Just as their name describes, Earthlings’ cafe is lush green with plants and decorated with subtle and serene interiors. This place is spacious. It feels more like home. You will also find some cat and dog friends there. MENU: This place is famous for their all-vegan menu. They serve all kinds of Italian and Continental food using vegan alternatives. They even have special festive offers like Mock Chicken Biryani for Eid Celebrations. The prices are really affordable. STAFF: Sadha, the actress and the owner of this place are extremely welcoming and friendly. She even explained to us about the history and concept of her vegan cafe. The support staff was also courteous. OFFERS: Indoor and outdoor seating is available here. Along with vegan, they provide gluten-free options too. FOOD: Everything here is so tempting and healthy. Though being vegan, it can for sure beat all other dishes and their flavours. WHAT WE HAD: • Potato wedges with chilly garlic mayo (Eggless garlic mayo with perfectly fried crispy potatoes). • Crispy mock chicken nuggets with BBQ sauce (Chicken swapped with Super Crispy fried Soya as a vegan alternative). • Mac n Cheese (Non-Dairy Cheese made with in house cashew milk). • Mock Chicken fritters (Chicken swapped with Super Crispy fried Soya as a vegan alternative). • Caramel Hot Chocolate (Extremely thick, gooey and delicious). • Chocolate Ganache Cake (Classic 3 layered non-dairy eggless chocolate cake topped with whipped vegan cream). RECOMMENDATION: Do try their non-dairy desserts. They beat any normal dairy-based dessert. HIGHLIGHT: It is the 4th only Vegan restaurant in Mumbai and you don’t wanna miss out on this cafe!