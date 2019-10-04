Intricate and gorgeous, we love a bit of embroidery to add a special accent to our outfits. If you love embroidery as much as we do, we've made things easy for you and curated a selection of 5 brands that you can check out on Shop LBB.
Crafted With Love: 5 Indie Brands That Are All About Embroidery
Dhaaga Handcrafts
Crafted from eco-friendly materials like jute and fabrics, Dhaaga Handcrafts has a beautiful selection of bags, slings, clutches and accessories. What we love about the brand is that their products feature intricate detailing right from the embroidery they specialise in to accents like tassels and shell. We live their embellished jute clutches and cross body bags. Prices start at 1799.
Sayurie
Indie footwear brand Sayurie is all about keeping it ethnic. Their collection of leather juthis are handcrafted and feature gorgeous detailing that we love. Their shoes come with embellishments like floral embroidery, zari embroidery, bead detailing, sequin work, ghungroos and more. Prices start at INR1200.
Cocktail House
Cocktail House is a versatile brand that features an eclectic collection of clothes for every occasion. From festive wear to daily wear , they've got it all. We love that they also feature embroidery, especially in their ethnic and fusion wear collections - think maxi slit dress with an embroidered jacket set or choker v-neck embroidered dress. Prices start at INR 1500.
Ekamph
The Pigment Edit
The Pigment Edit is a Bangalore-based indie band that's all about denim. This brand has a diverse collection of outfits created using selvedge denim - think patchwork denim tops, trucker jackets, flowy tops and more. We love the pieces featuring embroidery that adds a touch of individuality to your outfit. Prices start at INR 800.
