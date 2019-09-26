You've just thrown a successful bash and are living your best life. But unfortunately, there's few things worse after the rush of a great party than the drag of having to clean up all the mess. Even if your friends are neat freaks who use coasters (yes, they exist), there's still gonna be a ton to clear up. We've put together a list of services that will have your house looking spic and span in no time.
Post Party Woes? These Clean-up Services Might Just Save The Day
Hangover Helpmate
Hangover Helpmate is a housecleaning service that offers a wide range of services. What's great is that they can even be booked online. They offer after-party clean-up services where they'll get your home back to its pristine condition after a party. They'll clean the washrooms, take out the trash, deep clean your kitchen, pack up the glassware, wash dishes and vacuum and wash up.
Price: Price on request depending on the size of your home and the type of cleaning service.
Urban Clap
Urban Clap offers a wide range of services from housekeeping to beauty and spa. Their housecleaning services are divided into different categories - house cleaning, sofa cleaning, kitchen cleaning and bathroom cleaning services. You can opt for the home cleaning service post a party or if it's just your kitchen that's in need of a little TLC you could go for that too.
Price: Full house cleaning for 1BHK apartment starts at INR 3,999 and takes 4-5 hours
Hammer And Mop
Hammer and Mop is a professional cleaning service that offers a wide selection of packages. These include everything from moving in clean-ups to post-party clean-ups and pet-hair clean-up (we love our pet babies, but this is certainly a useful service!). Their party clean-up will get your home looking back to pristine after a bash. They'll clean up the rooms, kitchen and washrooms that might have been hit by the bomb that is your besties.
Price: Depends on the size of your home and customisation of cleaning
HiCare
HiCare is a home cleaning and pest control business that offers a wide range of services including various home cleaning packages, bird netting and pest control. We suggest their Express Cleaning package which includes bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and general cleaning. The cleaning service takes 4-5 hours to complete.
Price: Price starts at INR 2,999 for 1RK
#LBBTip: They offer a 10 percent discount if you book online
TechSquadTeam
TechSquadTeam offers a wide selection of services that includes home cleaning, pest control, appliance services and more. They're available across major cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. They offer a specific after party cleaning that will get your home sparkling clean after a bash.
Price: Prices start at INR 3731 for 500 square feet.
#LBBTip: They offer a discount online
