Pooja Dhingra's 5 Best Workout Spots In Bombay

While copping the latest pair of sneakers might give you joy, let me remind you runner, barefoot running is catching up. Professional runners have long been vouching for barefoot running as it's easier on the knees and other joints and I finally tried it. You should give it a go at Priyadarshini Park (fondly called PDP). It's a top choice for SoBo runners with a 500 meter mud track as well as a 400 meter, 8-lane synthetic one. P.S. - It's also got a kickass fitness centre and the view of the sea makes the work out a hell lot easier. And the best part? No membership/entry fee required.

Hours: Open daily from 5 AM to 9 PM

Price: Free