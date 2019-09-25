Exclusive Sunday Brunch At BKC Dive, Drop By Now!

You must've visited BKC Dive at night to party. But did you know they also do brunch!? Its super fun. The place was housefull, but the servers made sure every customer was attended to. The ambience of the place is absolutely killer. You Must Try Idduki gold, the theatre and the taste of this drink is simply amazing. Green Appletini was on the house, and it was fantastic. Coming to food, they have 2 live stations. One serves Anda Bhurji and the other servers rolls. Both the stations give the vibe of the street side. Rest they have a buffet which has veg, non-veg Indian and Chinese. You can also upgrade your package for Unlimited beer, sangria, or both. So what are you waiting for? Quickly book your brunch and have a blast with your family and friends!