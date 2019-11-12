A Bar Offering Craft Beer & Cocktails Along With Amazing Delicacies!

Yay! What's better than a place where you find a beautiful ambience, varied seating arrangements, amazing music to dance with an amazing drink in your hand and delicious food to binge eat. Craftbar is surely and purely a place that does justice to all of these making it a perfect party place. We started here with a 7 island ice tea, a Long Ice tea you'd surely not want to miss this! The crispy chicken Schezwan was scrumptious as it complimented our Grape Effect cocktail very well. Lord of the wings is something you surely don't wanna miss out again for the love of chicken wings. When it comes to mains, what other than chicken biryani could win you over right! A hot-steamed pot of chicken biryani with an aroma so exotic itself was enough to make us go in love with it. Peach Mojito from their Lebanese menu was yet another refreshing drink that evening. English Vinglish, a perfect combination of Gajar halwa sandwiched between brownies is a purely all hearts. Thanks to Sayyed for these heartwarming suggestions and service