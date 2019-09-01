Ain't no photography portfolio complete without including all the greatest places in the city. This list includes all the quintessential (and some non-quintessentials) destinations within the city where you can be sure to create (or recreate!) some iconic photos!
Point, Click And Capture: 7 Spots in Mumbai Every Photographer Has GOT To Cover!
Dadar Flower Market
Colours. Sounds. Movements. There is so much here, that promises to be a delight for any photography enthusiast. It is a great spot to capture some amazing portraits of people along with shots of multiple types of flowers like roses, marigold and jasmine.
A word of advice: Though the market is open 24 hours, it is best to visit the place in the early morning hours {preferably between 4am-7am}, when the place is at its busiest.
Gateway of India
One of the most iconic spots in Mumbai, the Gateway of India is known for its amazing architecture. Built in 1911, this monument has been clicked so many times, that an image that brings out its essence and aura in a new way will truly test your photographic skills.
The Taj Hotel is located right opposite the Gateway of India and makes for a great subject as well. But you already know that!
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus is busy and crowded, making them a photographer’s paradise. Take some time to walk around the station and decide what type of shots you want to take, as there are multiple possibilities here.
A word of advice: carry a tripod and try to get a long expo at night.
Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Since it’s inauguration in 2009, the sea link has become a symbolic icon of Mumbai. A monument that is every photographer’s delight, it can be captured from various locations. If you are looking to capture this one, we recommend you walk around the sea link and capture it from different locations such as the Bandra Fort, Dadar Chowpatty and Worli Fort.
Wear shoes that are odd-terrain-ready!
Dhobi Ghat
Hands down our favourite spot, the Dhobi Ghat is diverse in its range of aesthetics and a must-visit for all types of photographers. With slippery roads, narrow alleys and tiny rooms, this one seems like a tiny world, within Mumbai itself. That’s not all. This place also a great opportunity for photo enthusiasts to capture the simplicity of lives and trades, that is generally lost in the chaos of Mumbai. We highly recommend this one!
Colaba Causeway
The Colaba Causeway is a hub for shopaholics and photographers alike. Here you can find vintage clothes, second hand books, handicrafts, books, jewellery, crystals, brass items, incense and apparels that make for some incredible street photography. You can also step into the nearby cafes for some food shots as well. Shopping, food and some memorable shots, it does not get better than this. Oh, and it's only a minute away from Gateway anyway, so you'll finish off two places in one go!
The Beaches!
Oye, please cover Versova, Juhu, Girgaum Chowpatty and Suruchi Beach in Vasai! They're all (slowly) getting cleaner and therefore, prettier, by the day. Aim to get some sunset/sunrise shots, the various dancers and acrobats during their practice sessions, and the cute doggos that will gladly pose for you!
