Point, Click And Capture: 7 Spots in Mumbai Every Photographer Has GOT To Cover!

Colours. Sounds. Movements. There is so much here, that promises to be a delight for any photography enthusiast. It is a great spot to capture some amazing portraits of people along with shots of multiple types of flowers like roses, marigold and jasmine.

A word of advice: Though the market is open 24 hours, it is best to visit the place in the early morning hours {preferably between 4am-7am}, when the place is at its busiest.