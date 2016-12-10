7 Unexplored Beaches In Goa You Need To Hit On Your Next Weekend

This beach is next to one of Goa’s most populous villages, Agonda. It is largely non-commercial and thus, has a distraction free environment. It is a quiet and clean beach, which is so peaceful that it seems surreal. St. Anne’s Church is right next to the beach, and it is a perfectly maintained tourist spot. It is one of the four nesting sites for Olive Ridley turtles, which can only be found during the month of September.

