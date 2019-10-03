The craftsmanship of whiskey lies with distilleries and artisan blenders, which brings spirit to these handcrafted luxurious bottles. Craft whiskey is not just a name but it’s all about being ‘handcrafted,’ and ‘Jack Daniels’ has been unraveling this tale, which is arguably the one of the most successful and luxurious distillers to have created stories for decades now. The famous Jack Daniel’s whiskey not only pours fun to life but also life into our lives. Undoubtedly the leading whiskey brand globally is also fast becoming a popular with the young millennial consumers as the most exquisite whiskey. And, for our next segment where we produce news that is too exciting but true, we have Jack Daniel’s present for all Mumbaikars. *Drum roll please* Now my friends, you will be able to lay your hands on a bottle of the Jack Daniel’s Old No 7, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey for INR 4450 and the all-time favorite Double Charcoal Mellowed Gentlemen Jack for just INR 6090!
Sometimes, Change Is Good And We Are Loving This New Change By Jack Daniel's
What’s Happening?
What Makes It Awesome?
Beloved by bar-tenders and whiskey connoisseurs, the American whiskies are great when it’s time to mix things up a bit and turn your favorite whiskey into a smashing cocktail. ‘Jack Daniels’ has been on top of all the far wide spectrum of American whiskies, to make the finest cocktail. So, we would suggest you celebrate this change by churning out cocktails such as Gentleman Whiskey Sour, Lynchburg Lemonade, Caramel Julep or The Ginger Jack and have a gala time. Our personal favorite is, however, the classic Jack Old Fashioned or Jack Honey Smash or if you’re in the mood for something fiery..there’s always Tennessee Fire. And unlike many others, it even goes incredibly well if you like it straight on the rocks. Undeniably, for 150 years nothing has changed and the only change now in its price is what we are definitely loving!
So We Are Saying...
The iconic Jack Daniel’s just fits the title of our loved whiskey, so let’s concoct an experience like the brand says, “Every day we make it, we'll make it the best we can”.
Comments (0)