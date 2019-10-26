We're In Love With This Brand's Curation of Boho Jewellery

We're all sick of seeing the same rehashed designs everywhere when it comes to jewellery - the same old jhumkas, leaves, feather-inspired stuff has us wondering if we'll ever find jewellery which is truly unique. Jewellery which is just yours to own, and not a mass-produced design that gets out of fashion, really fast.

Brands like Ozan are changing the game here! With every piece being painstakingly handcrafted and created, Ozan has a super unique collection of earrings, chains, chokers, and even ring-bracelets that you won't easily find anywhere else. The range is defined by the experimental patterns - some abstract, some floral, some geometric, but always very different compared to what we've seen before. We especially loved the beaded anklets! We loved the chunky gemstone necklaces and the thick chokers, too.

The range is quite easy on the pocket, too - it starts at INR 299 for the simpler stuff, and we think it's always worth it to stock up on great jewellery!