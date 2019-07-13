If you're someone who only goes to the biggies when it comes to shopping to your heart's content, you will love this list. Because we've brought you brands that'll make your special day worth it all. From a Ritu Kumar to an Anita Dongre, Juhu Tara Road has a series of designer boutiques and shops for you to raid. Shopaholics, have a blast!
Brand Conscious? Juhu Tara Road's Very Own Designer Gully Needs A Special Mention
Ritu Kumar
Every bride's dream, is to stand out in a Ritu Kumar lehenga. And their huge store in Juhu is goals AF. Also, they've not just got traditional wear, there's tops, kurtis, and beachy maxi dresses too. Buy from their diverse range and stay in vogue.
Falguni Shane Peacock
Their off-white and brown shades in the evening-gown collection, is to die for. Simple, and chic is their mantra and you'll be turning quite a few heads once you drape their creations. Wear it on a cocktail party, an award-ceremony or even a wedding, and you're sorted. Falguni also has a collection of pastel anarkalis that are a great addition to the wardrobe if you're willing to shell out a bomb.
Meena Bazaar
Sarees, suit-sets, kurtis, lehengas, jewellery, and accessories. There's nothing that you won't find here. And the best part is that everything's under one roof. So your shaadi-shopping is sorted. There's a half-yearly sale going on at their Juhu store too, so make sure you grab a few good pieces from Meena Bazaar.
Sai Suman
This designer's boutique is Bollywood's favourite. She's exceptional with her dresses, gowns, lehengas, anarkalis and sometimes even sarees on request. She's got a colorful range and we particularly love the lehengas in maroon and green.
Rahul And Anushka
Their collection is an eclectic mix of colors and patterns, weaved perfectly to fit your body. Get yourself some shirts, shrugs, and colorful coats that are all too gorgeous to not buy.
Bhumika And Jyoti
Bhumika and Jyoti will leave you in awe with their Juhu store's collection. It's hippie yet chic, and perfect if you love all things Boho. They usually make gowns and jumpsuits in greens, whites, and pastels, so if any of that is your go-to color, you know where to shop from.
Shaze
This brand has chic gold and silver jewellery for both men and women, and beautiful decor products for you to do up your abode. Their necklaces and pendants are our favourites. However, you take your own pick out of the lot.
Anita Dongre
All
All makes us feel confident because it juxtaposes style with size, and we love that about it. Though it isn't really a designer brand, it fits the list for its varied collection of the beautiful kurtis it has. And if you've ransacked the city for the perfect size but haven't been to All yet, you've got to. Really.
The Wardrobe
This one's been in the lane since ten years and too bad we haven't noticed it before. But, better late than never. If you're here, go for their floral skirts, cocktail lehengas, and chiffon gowns. They're a hit, and you might want to update your wardrobe with them.
AZA Fashions
Shubhrata
Fancy beautifully weaved jamdani sarees? Then Shubhrata in Juhu Tara Road is apt for you. They've handwoven by weavers from across the country and a part of the profit is saved for the upliftment of the community.
P.S-The brand's collection is also adored by yesteryear Bollywood actors like Hema Malini, Poonam Sinha, and Asha Parekh.
