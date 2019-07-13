Brand Conscious? Juhu Tara Road's Very Own Designer Gully Needs A Special Mention

Fancy beautifully weaved jamdani sarees? Then Shubhrata in Juhu Tara Road is apt for you. They've handwoven by weavers from across the country and a part of the profit is saved for the upliftment of the community.

P.S-The brand's collection is also adored by yesteryear Bollywood actors like Hema Malini, Poonam Sinha, and Asha Parekh.