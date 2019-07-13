Brand Conscious? Juhu Tara Road's Very Own Designer Gully Needs A Special Mention

If you're someone who only goes to the biggies when it comes to shopping to your heart's content, you will love this list. Because we've brought you brands that'll make your special day worth it all. From a Ritu Kumar to an Anita Dongre, Juhu Tara Road has a series of designer boutiques and shops for you to raid. Shopaholics, have a blast! 

Ritu Kumar

Every bride's dream, is to stand out in a Ritu Kumar lehenga. And their huge store in Juhu is goals AF. Also, they've not just got traditional wear, there's tops, kurtis, and beachy maxi dresses too. Buy from their diverse range and stay in vogue. 

Clothing Stores

Ritu Kumar

4.3

Landmark Building, 18-A, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Falguni Shane Peacock

Their off-white and brown shades in the evening-gown collection, is to die for. Simple, and chic is their mantra and you'll be turning quite a few heads once you drape their creations. Wear it on a cocktail party, an award-ceremony or even a wedding, and you're sorted. Falguni also has a collection of pastel anarkalis that are a great addition to the wardrobe if you're willing to shell out a bomb. 

Clothing Stores

Falguni Shane Peacock

4.2

Valencia, Shop 7, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Meena Bazaar

Sarees, suit-sets, kurtis, lehengas, jewellery, and accessories. There's nothing that you won't find here. And the best part is that everything's under one roof. So your shaadi-shopping is sorted. There's a half-yearly sale going on at their Juhu store too, so make sure you grab a few good pieces from Meena Bazaar. 

Clothing Stores

Meena Bazaar

3.8

Marine CHS, Shop 5 & 6, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Sai Suman

This designer's boutique is Bollywood's favourite. She's exceptional with her dresses, gowns, lehengas, anarkalis and sometimes even sarees on request. She's got a colorful range and we particularly love the lehengas in maroon and green. 

Clothing Stores

Sai Suman

5.0

Marine CHS, Shop 8, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

    Rahul And Anushka

    Their collection is an eclectic mix of colors and patterns, weaved perfectly to fit your body. Get yourself some shirts, shrugs, and colorful coats that are all too gorgeous to not buy. 

    Clothing Stores

    Rahul N Anushka

    3.3

    Fiona Building, Shop 2, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

    Bhumika And Jyoti

    Bhumika and Jyoti will leave you in awe with their Juhu store's collection. It's hippie yet chic, and perfect if you love all things Boho. They usually make gowns and jumpsuits in greens, whites, and pastels, so if any of that is your go-to color, you know where to shop from. 

    Clothing Stores

    Bhumika & Jyoti

    4.2

    Fiona Building, Ground Floor, Shop 4, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

    Shaze

    This brand has chic gold and silver jewellery for both men and women, and beautiful decor products for you to do up your abode. Their necklaces and pendants are our favourites. However, you take your own pick out of the lot. 

    Accessories

    Shaze

    3.0

    Marine CHS, Shop 7, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

    Anita Dongre

    Anita Dongre's very recent Pichhwai Collection for Spring Summer 2019 is the bomb. And honestly, if we have had the money, we would have invested in at least one. In case you're not as broke as us, you know what to do. The intricate handwork done on the lehengas is what makes you want to get married right away. 
    Boutiques

    Anita Dongre

    4.5

    Fiona Building, 176, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

    All

    All makes us feel confident because it juxtaposes style with size, and we love that about it. Though it isn't really a designer brand, it fits the list for its varied collection of the beautiful kurtis it has. And if you've ransacked the city for the perfect size but haven't been to All yet, you've got to. Really. 

    Clothing Stores

    All - The Plus Size Store

    3.9

    Unit 2, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

    The Wardrobe

    This one's been in the lane since ten years and too bad we haven't noticed it before. But, better late than never. If you're here, go for their floral skirts, cocktail lehengas, and chiffon gowns. They're a hit, and you might want to update your wardrobe with them. 

    Boutiques

    The Wardrobe

    5.0

    Vir Bhavan, Ground Floor, Main Road, Juhu, Mumbai

    AZA Fashions

    We have multiple reasons to love AZA. But the most pertinent one is that they've got apparel for all occasions. Wedding, Rakshabandhan, Christmas, you name it and they have a perfect outfit for you. 
    Clothing Stores

    Aza Fashions

    3.8

    Shishir Building, 15-A, Near Maneckji Cooper School, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

    Shubhrata

    Fancy beautifully weaved jamdani sarees? Then Shubhrata in Juhu Tara Road is apt for you. They've handwoven by weavers from across the country and a part of the profit is saved for the upliftment of the community.

    P.S-The brand's collection is also adored by yesteryear Bollywood actors like Hema Malini, Poonam Sinha, and Asha Parekh. 

    Clothing Stores

    Shubhrata

    5.0

    176, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

