Want Some Old World Charm On A Getaway? Radha Cottage In Matheran Is Where Dreams Come True

For starters, the property is located away from the bustling market of Matheran, so there will be enough privacy and tranquillity for you to enjoy. Their duplex luxurious cottages called Rose, for INR 3,000 a night (per person) have tall French windows that open up to a verandah, where you can unwind while sipping in some hot chocolate on a cold night.

If you're getting your tiny tots along, be assured about them having fun at the children's play area. Radha also provides you with an open-air badminton and volleyball court, where you can enjoy a game or two with friends or family members. And during vacations, or long weekends, magic shows and entertainment nights are conducted in the cottage's lawn.

Sounds like a relaxing weekend plan already, doesn't it?