Let's Make A Run For It! Register For The Most Fun Run Of The year

Mumbaikars! The most fun run of the city is back and we can’t keep calm! Asia’s most prestigious marathon The Tata Mumbai Marathon is gearing up for its 17th edition and the event will witness participants from all over the country. The marathon is all set to happen on Sunday, January 19, 2020 and registrations are currently open. And we are super excited for our favorite “The Dream Run”.



If the Full and Half marathons sounds too extreme for you, Fret not there is a fun run called “The Dream Run” (perfect for couch potatoes like us). This run is an integral part of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and is only 5.9 kilometers. Best part? You can run, walk or even jog to the finish line with this one. And if you’re worried about how you’ll spend money on those expensive sportswear? The Dream Run has got you covered. You can wear any costume that you want (as long as you’re comfortable in it) and make it to the finish line. If you are looking forward to bond with friends, family or colleagues, register ASAP! And, guess what? All finishers will take home a medal and a participation certificate which they can proudly display (and a runner’s high of course!)

