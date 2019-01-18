Chomp On This: 6 Restaurants In Mumbai Serving Mouth-Watering Vegetarian Buffet

When it comes to Global Fusion, we're always awestruck by the variety that they have to offer. You have a plethora of options to choose from. They have Chinese starters like Shanghai paneer and crispy corn eggplant, Indian starters like tandoori mushrooms and paneer tikka. If you choose to gorge on Chinese main course, don't miss out on the red Thai curry. And if Indian interests you, then trying dal makhani is a must. If you have a sweet tooth, go for the six types of pastries they keep. All of this comes for INR 899 (Monday to Thursday) , INR 999 (Friday and Saturday) and INR 1,499 (Sundays) Its a gastronomical delight, guys. Miss out on everything but not the buffet at this restaurant) Also, sushi lovers, have you laid your eyes on their elaborate sushi buffet yet?