Chomp On This: 6 Restaurants In Mumbai Serving Mouth-Watering Vegetarian Buffet
Shortcut
Village -The Soul Of India
As the name goes, this restaurant whips up a very authentic Indian buffet to soothe your taste buds. They serve cuisines like North Indian, Maharashtrian, Bengali, Gujarati and Lucknowi in general. But their unlimited vegetarian buffet for INR 689 (Monday to Sunday) comprises 3 different starters of paneer tikka, kachoris, and a hara bhara kebab. The one thing to look forward to, while jumping to the main course, is their sarson da saag. Its served fresh, and the taste stays with you for at least a few days. You will also end up liking their well-cooked chhole. For desserts, don't miss out on aamras (seasonal) and other delicacies.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Barbeque Nation, Veera Desai Road
Stop everything that you're doing and head to Barbeque Nation for its famous buffet. And while you're at it, giving the cajun spicy potatoes a miss isn't a good idea at all. For INR 695 (plus taxes) from Monday to Saturday and for INR 830 (plus taxes) on Sundays, this joint makes you drool with its unlimited options in every category. With starters like tandoori mushrooms, stuffed veg kebabs, grilled pineapples, and a main course that comprises noodles, pasta and oriental vegetarian delicacies along with your usual rice and rotis, Barbeque Nation is a veg lover's delight. For desserts, you can't get enough of their angoori gulaab jamuns with vanilla icecream, and the best phirni ever!
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Sigree Global Grill
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Copper Chimney
This restaurant serves 8 types of salads, and 7 types of desserts, and if that wasn't enough, their main course with dekchi paneer, bhindi do pyaaza and corn capsicum masala is a pure gastronomical delight. Have a hot bowl of gajar ka halwa if you're going for lunch. Their buffet is served from 12 PM to 3 PM, every day. For INR 845 (plus taxes) Copper Chimney's buffet menu changes every day, and if you're up for variety, this is where you need to be for a meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Global Fusion
When it comes to Global Fusion, we're always awestruck by the variety that they have to offer. You have a plethora of options to choose from. They have Chinese starters like Shanghai paneer and crispy corn eggplant, Indian starters like tandoori mushrooms and paneer tikka. If you choose to gorge on Chinese main course, don't miss out on the red Thai curry. And if Indian interests you, then trying dal makhani is a must. If you have a sweet tooth, go for the six types of pastries they keep. All of this comes for INR 899 (Monday to Thursday) , INR 999 (Friday and Saturday) and INR 1,499 (Sundays) Its a gastronomical delight, guys. Miss out on everything but not the buffet at this restaurant) Also, sushi lovers, have you laid your eyes on their elaborate sushi buffet yet?
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Banjara, Goldfinch Hotel
Banjara translates into a satiated stomach. And that is exactly the experience you will receive if you opt for their veg buffet lunch for INR 799 (plus taxes.) Apart from serving their usual veg delicacies like palak paneer and mushroom baby corn, they are known for their veg momos. And now you know what to fill your tummies with, when you visit Banjara. Their neer moru (buttermilk with fresh coriander leaves) helps in digestion and is true to its taste. Try the elaichi nimbu paani too. You won't regret it!
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Comments (0)