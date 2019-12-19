Grab Classic New York Style Pizzas At This Eatery In Infiniti Mall, Andheri

Sbarro is our ultimate go-to for pizza cravings. Whether it's grabbing a quick bite, a wholesome dinner or just regular pizza craving. And we LOVE this pizza joint for their rich flavours and pizza sauce, cheesy options and the sheer amount of variety. With multiple joints across the city, Sbarro is popularly known for their classic New York Style slices.



Apart from the classic one, you could opt for their premium pizzas like Veg. Mexicana, Chicken Supreme and Alfredo Supreme. When there, definitely try their signature stuffed pizzas which comes in two types - paneer and chicken. If you're in the mood for something more cheesy, you can always order their lip-smacking pastas. Our favourite one is Alfredo garnished with exotic toppings. End it on a sweet note with their warm walnut brownies.

Price: INR 99 and upwards.