Satiate Your Soul: For The Best Street Side Dosas, Trust These Places

With over 20 years of service in Grant Road's Gamdevi area, this dosa stall has been every college-goer's favorite. Narayan Dosa serves around 35 different varieties of this south Indian go-to snack, and their bestsellers include a palak cheese dosa, a chocolate paneer dosa (say whaaaat?!) and the regular schezwan dosa. What you must try without fail is the paneer chilli dosa for INR 110, and a their basic butter sada dosa for INR 40.

#LBBTip: Its a quick walk away from Wilson College.