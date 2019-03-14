Creamy & Spicy: Our Favourite Churros Brand Now Has A Savoury Menu

Located across multiple outlets in the city, The Bombay Churros has been everyone’s go-to destination for freshly fried, crispy churros and dips. With their newly launched savoury churros, it is a game changer for all churros lovers. Their new flavours include Creamy Mint Churros, Chilli Jalapeno Cheese, Chilly Cheese Churros, White Salsa Churros and Harissa Churros. The ingredients are freshly sourced and churros, as we know are fried on the spot. What we love about these spicy and tangy savoury churros, is that its sure shot to give a rollercoaster of flavours on every single bite. Aren’t you drooling already?

To double up the celebration, they are coming up with three new kinds of pasta and two new fresh coolers to help you beat the heat. The pasta flavours consist of the classic red, white & pink sauces which are sure to fill you up in a pocket-friendly price. And do not forget to call for a fresh cucumber or watermelon cooler to end your meal on a happy note. Did we mention about their iced tea menu? Sip on their Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Elder Flower, Lemon or Green Apple flavour to make your summer better.