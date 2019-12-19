Green Living, Jungle Safaris, And More: Head To Jungle Resort Amba To Make Your Weekend Count

This 5-acre property is enveloped in greenery with well-spread lawns and numerous trees. They have 23 spacious rooms, and 15 dormitory beds, with balconies overlooking the garden. There's a game room with table tennis, carrom, chess and other board game facilities. And if you have tiny tots to bring along, you can leave them at the play area that has swings, sea-saws and slides to keep them engaged. For all of you who love the idea of reading a book while chilling on a hammock, this resort won't disappoint.

And now, lets come to the most fascinating part. Jungle Resort Amba is known for teleporting you into the world of the wild. Just hop on to their safari jeeps and enjoy the best of information on medicinal plants, nature, and Shivaji's escape route stories throughout the ride, for INR 1,500 per jeep with a capacity of eight people. You may also sign up for their bird-watching tour.

Their Pawankhind Safari is what you should ideally go for. It's a half day tour, covering an exciting nature walk and trek in the jungle. And then there's a stretch where you have to climb a mountain with the help of ropes. (adventure junkies, listen up) This package is for INR 2,000 per jeep. The resort has some of the best in-built adventure activities like a commando net crawl, spider walk, air rifle shooting and archery, to only name a few.

A standard room for a one-night package will cost INR 1,950 per person, and a dormitory bed will cost INR 1,550 per person. This includes all meals for the day as well.