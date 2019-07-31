Weekend Plans? Brunch At This Beautiful Luxurious Hotel At Boulevard

Boulevard is located inside The Orchid hotel which is a 5-star ecotel located adjacent to the domestic airport. The first thing to greet you at this ecotel is the majestic 70-foot indoor waterfall. The hotel has been designed, built & is maintained keeping environmental issues in mind. We were there to taste the brunch paired with a non-alcoholic drink with costs you around Rs 1400 per person except on Sundays. There is a live chat counter tucked at one side of the brunch spread and the other end of it is occupied by salads, bread & desserts. Primarily the drinks, starters and live counter items are served at the table whereas the salads, main course and desserts are under self-service. The chaats were quite on par with expectation with starting with pani puri followed by a plate of Dahi puri. Meanwhile, we were served 3 starters that were there for the day. The Tulsi Paneer was a very simple yet subtle way to prepare it. The quality of paneer is never in doubt and the spice portion was quite moderate taking into consideration the crowd mix that is expected to visit the place. The Mushroom was simply lip-smacking. The mushrooms were chopped and served on a piece of toasted bread and yet retained the rawness that it is supposed to. The third one from the starter was the regular veg crispy. Nothing extraordinary, simply the usual. The Salad and the Bread section had some exciting options. We started with the cheese sandwich with a thick slice of cheese in between brown bread. There was also an option of regular bread with the homemade green chutney. We switched to the Gujarati favourite Dhokla and then for some amazing Nachos Tortilla with tomato salsa and some green lettuce to complete the healthy variants to the plate. The main course out and out looked promising but I wanted to ensure I have enough stomach for the great dessert spread as well. We went for the typical homemade chapati with Paneer Ki Subzi ( which beats any other paneer ki sabzi that is usually served in any other brunch that I have had till now) with some home flavoured daal. They kept it simple with some additional spice to give it a necessary kick. The dessert spread was properly divided into eggetarian and vegetarian. Rasmalai caught my eye instantly and there go 2 portions into my plate. The Strawberry Cream with chocolate on the top was intriguing presentation wise and so was the kiwi jelly topped with whip cream. Another option at our disposal was Hot Kheer which I gave it a skip because I was full by then and didn't want to load it beyond capacity. Overall a very good brunch experience to say the least.