Velvet Clutches, Tassel Totes & Striped Slings: Bag It Right With This Brand

Let's not underestimate what a great piece of bag can do. No matter what you've draped, if you carry the right clutch or sling or a solid color handbag, more often than not, it seeks just a tad-bit more attention than your attire. So investing in the right kind of bag is obviously important. Keep an A and S Accessories handy for when you want to get yourself one.

We're in complete awe of their floral and velvet clutches that come from INR 499 onward. They come in solid colors like a plain black and even in prints and dual colors like a pink and violet with an off white, which look really very classy. The polka-dotted and floral handbags with tassels start at INR 1,200. And there are totes in tropical themes that come at INR 1,679. In case you've been looking for cases or pouches for your phone, get yourself a blue jute one, or a millennial graphic print pouch from INR 499 onward. The striped leather slings are quite a good investment too, we'd say. Hop onto their Facebook page for more variety and a collection that gets updated every month.