Drop By Harry's For Delectable Food & Amazing Mocktails

Harry's is a beautiful bar + cafe. The whole aura is Happening and the Delectable food makes it really awesome. Amazing food and drink that you must definitely try here as follows. In Mocktails: -The Guava Mary - it's really delicious and refreshing the rim of the glass as chilli powder which compliments the guava juice. -King Alphonso - It's sweet and quite different from the regular mango juice but definitely worth a try. In Bar Nibbles -Drunken Chicken - chilli oyster marinated chicken. The chicken was tender and perfectly marinated. -Crispy Chicken - This was very delicious and crispy as it is said crispy chicken. Hugely recommended. -Pattaya Beach Fish Goujons- This was delectable. All fish lovers this one is a must try. They have one mean bowls on there menu tried the -Thai green curry which is served with sticky rice. It was delicious and the potion size was amazing. From there limited Desserts option tried the -Drunken Volcano cake - The whiskey is lighted and poured over the cake. It is amazing to see how they serve you the tasty was also good. So this one a must try here. Overall an amazing place not just to drink and chill but always have amazing food which is worth every penny.