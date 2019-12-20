Enjoy Healthy Italian Cuisine With Beautiful Candle Lights At La Lola!

The name La Lola itself gives you an Italian feeling. But this place is not your regular Italian bistro it's a proper fine dine and best for romantic dates. Super dim lights with candlelight for an amazing experience with your partner. No doubt it is a unique addition to the list of party hubs at Kamala mills. Adding to this amazing experience the service was exceptional as Riyaz was the most polite staff I ever came across in any Kamala mills outlet. We started with Wanderkraft the best signature cocktail at La Lola. A gin-based cocktail with a fusion of smoke cinnamon and tonic water. Watermelon and basil gave it a refreshing feel. Parmesan Chips: Long fries topped with grated parmesan cheese and dipped in cheese tastes amazing. The fries were crispy and perfect. Grilled pears mesclun greens: Not a fan of salads nor pears but this time I try something healthy which was tasty. Peers were grilled and pieces of caramelized peanuts. Warm Cheese and Onion tart: Filled with caramelized onions above tart. Dressing with beetroots and sauces made it taste even better. Chicken Parmigiana: Thick chicken breasts grilled and topped with parmesan and tomato sauce making it a classic Italian dish to go for mains. It was served with a spicy dip to make it more mouth-watering for Indian requirements. Polo Picante: A Neapolitan pizza which was more than just perfect with thick layers of parmesan cheese. The chicken was well grilled and stuffed but the ends were fluffy. Will be waiting for my next visit to La Lola.