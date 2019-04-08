With An Amazing Lakeside View, Drop By This Place For Some Great Food

Lounges

Trap Lounge

Powai, Mumbai
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Powai Lake, AS Marg, Powai, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

It's the best place as it has a lakeside view and the service is good too with delicious food and drinks! The overall ambience is amazing, overall the Trap Lounge at Powai is pretty good!

What Could Be Better?

Nothing.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

