Fix Your Asian Cravings At Kuai Kitchen In Bandra!

Kuai Kitchen has recently opened a new branch at Bandra. The place is well known for its authentic Chinese, Japanese and Thai food. Also, the ambience is great and they have an inside as well as an outside section. The Wall on both the section is filled with some amazing, eye-catchy graffiti. The staff is calm and helpful. So let's take a brief look at the menu. What we had? 🔶Lemon Iced & Panda Passion Punch- Both were refreshing and nice 🔶 Volcano Prawns Tempura Roll So this was the first time we were having sushi. At first bite, it tasted strange but as we had more, we couldn't ask for more. The prawns pieces were big. It did taste sweet in between. This is only sushi in their menu in which they used cooked fish. 🔷 Spicy Chicken dumpling: The chicken isn't really spicy. But the dumpling tastes amazing. The taste of marinated chicken is so perfect and leaves an amazing taste in your mouth. 🔶 Crystal Dumpling:- These are normal dumplings. As the name suggests they are clear and the stuffing is Crystal clear, you can actually see veggies like carrot, cabbage, etc. It goes well with the Sause ( which is placed on the table and is a bit hot ). 🔷 Chilli Chicken:- This was a perfect appetizer, a quantity which is well enough for 2 people, goes well with the rice items and Noddles. 🔶 Crispy Potato:- Also, these were quite sweet in between, we guess some portion was sweet potatoes. They were soft. Some we're crispy. 🔷 Chicken Fried Rice:- The taste was authentic, the quantity was perfect. Pieces of prawns were also found which were big in size. 🔶 Mud cake:- After trying authentic Asian dishes, it was now time for some dessert. We ordered mud cake, a piece of brownie, topped with a scoop of ice cream is what you need to finish your meal. This is heavenly good. Everything just melts in your mouth. Nothing can be perfect than this. So if you are a true lover of authentic Chinese Japanese and Thai food then you cannot miss this place. We had the most authentic food over here. The service was really good, the staff was really kind and helpful. Surely one can enjoy his food, along with a pretty good ambience and have a perfect time with their friends or family.