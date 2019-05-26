Date Plans: Have You Visited This French Theme Cafe Yet?

Out of the Blue, Khar is one of the most romantic places we've been to. Talking about Romance, how can we forget Paris. Out of the Blue takes you to Paris with its delightfully French Food. We went here on a Sunday afternoon. Simple intricate decor adding a French feel to the ambience. There were French books related to culture, food and literature in France put up on the display, pretty much all things French love. The outdoor seating had a vibe like cafés in France. With a huge buffet spread and a live saxophone playing, a glass of beer on a sunny afternoon, we loved spending our Sunday at Out of the Blue. There was both Veg and Non-Veg Drunch Served. Chef Mr Vivek Swamy explained to us the dishes very nicely and in spite of there being less Vegetarian options in French cuisine, he has perfectly tried to inculcate French flavours in almost 7-8 Vegetarian Dishes. Salad Counter : Salad Nicoise & Archidue Salad Soup: Soup de Pistou: There was an amazing blend of flavours but a little salty for our taste. Live Crepe Counter: Crepe Au Fromage de Chevre et Tomates Sechees: Thin soft crepes served with a filling of sundried tomatoes and goat cheese. We loved this! Mains: French Onion Rice: This had an amazing flavour. They tasted good even without any accompaniment. With caramelized onions and their rich flavour, we loved this. Crispy Soya chops with cherry tomato ragout: Big soya chops served with cherry tomatoes gravy. The gravy was a good combination of tart and savoury. Ratatouille: This was our favourite. It was loaded with exotic vegetables. Just like how the French like. Chickpea Lentil Chasseur: Usually cooked with meat, this dish was replicated to form its vegetarian version. We surely missed the meaty flavour to this dish. Pumpkin Ricotta Cannelloni: Creamy cheesy cannelloni. We aren’t a big fan of pumpkin, however, it was so nicely cooked that we didn’t realize it was pumpkin that we’re eating. Big shout out to the chef. Baked Polenta with Blue Cheese and Mushrooms: Though blue cheese can be overpowering, in this dish, it was so subtle and nice and paired very well with mushrooms. Desserts: Chocolate Marquise: It was soo soft and the texture was just perfect. Neither too sweet nor too bitter. Loved this. Highly recommend. Creme Brulee: Perfect French creme brulee with a crisp exterior and vanilla interiors. Kiwi & Mango Posset with Rosemary shortbread: Small tart like kiwi and mango dessert. Mango is the fruit of choice this summer, the dish was perfectly balanced and refreshing. Drinks: French Wheat Beer: This was our favourite with it's mild, tart and fruity tones. The chef rightly called it breakfast beer Sangria: We tried the red wine Sangria. The Red wine which we chose had a pretty strong flavour. But the apples nicely cut the tartness. Local & French red & white wine collection: We tried the white wine out of the above collection. We would definitely go for it again.